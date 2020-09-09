Thailand hopes to resume regional travel in Southeast Asia soon

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul becomes the chair of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for South-East Asia.

Mr Anutin said that 14 member countries of the committee elected him to the one-year-term post partly because Thailand effectively controlled the coronavirus disease.







Thailand had not concealed its COVID-19 situation and its revelation about infected people early this year led to public awareness and good responses to the outbreak, he said. The committee would meet on Sept 10 and as its chair he would discuss regional health issues which would center on COVID-19, Mr Anutin said.

As the chair, he said he hoped member countries would do their best to control the disease so that travels among them could resume safely. He also said that Thailand was preparing medical supplies and medicines to treat COVID-19 patients in the long run. (TNA)





