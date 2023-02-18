Pattaya officials check on older residents

Pattaya officials checked in on three older residents who are either bedridden or in need of adult diapers.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, city council members and Public Health Department staffers made their monthly visits Feb. 15.







They first called on Boonlert Yamkongmaung, 80, at her Soi Khopai 4/7 home. She is bedridden and needs physical therapy. Health officials gave her family caretakers advice on patient care.

The next stop at Soi Land Office saw the officials drop off adult diapers for Sumalee Wangwaeng, 56, in the Thappraya Krom Teedin 2 Community. She lives with her family, mainly earning a living from their grocery store. Health workers provided basic disease screening with a blood-pressure check before giving advice and counseling to family members.







Finally, the group stopped on Soi Siriwan in the Thappraya Community to meet Thongrit Duangkaew, 76. She lives alone and spends most of her time in bed, so much so that she had developed bedsores.

Public Health officials arranged for nurses from Pattaya Hospital to come out and clean her wounds and ensure the sores do not reoccur.



























