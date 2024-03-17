‘Klong Ong Ang’ preserved as prominent cultural and recreational focal point in Bangkok

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has defended the management of Klong Ong Ang in Samphanthawong district amid accusations of neglect from critics. During a recent interview, Chadchart highlighted the bustling walking street activities that animate the canal’s vicinity every weekend, a transformation attributed to the past landscape development efforts.







Addressing concerns over the canal’s upkeep and the presence of homeless individuals, Chadchart outlined a vision focused on cultivating a unique local identity for Klong Ong Ang, drawing parallels with the thriving Pak Klong Talat and Talat Noi areas. The governor expressed his belief in the potential for the area’s rejuvenation through community-driven initiatives rather than relying on external vendors, pointing to plans for extending development to Klong Bang Lamphu.







Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon echoed this sentiment, advocating for local community leadership to organize activities with support from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). He noted the sustainability of efforts powered by the canal’s residents and businesses, highlighting the interest of several government and private agencies in hosting future events.

Despite the transition towards community-led initiatives, the BMA has affirmed its continued commitment to fulfilling a role in the organization of significant cultural events, preserving the status of Klong Ong Ang as a prominent cultural and recreational focal point within Bangkok. (NNT)































