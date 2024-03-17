Owner of ‘Potong’ restaurant in Chinatown Bangkok receives Asia’s awards

Chef Pam (Pichaya Soontornyanakij), a Thai gastronomic innovator and restaurant owner, has been named Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards. The award ceremony will be presented on 26 March, in Seoul, South Korea.

According to William Drew, the director of content for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Chef Pam has been serving up truly innovative cuisine, and her tasting menu is a masterclass in paying heed to heritage as well as cultural storytelling.







Chef Pam’s restaurant in Bangkok’s Chinatown is named Potong, which blends tradition with avant-garde culinary techniques. Potong has been ranked 35th among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. With her new title of Asia’s Best Female Chef 2024, Chef Pam said that she wants her accolade to empower younger female chefs on their path to success.

Besides cuisine, Chef Pam is devoted to advancing women in her field. Partnering with the American Women’s Club of Thailand, she has started a scholarship for aspiring girls and women in rural areas to achieve their dreams of becoming chefs. (PRD)































