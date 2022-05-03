COVID insurance accounted for most consumer complaints in Q1: Thailand Consumer Council

The Thailand Consumer Council (TCC) has reported that COVID-19 insurance saw the highest number of consumer complaints in the first quarter of this year.

TCC Secretary-General Saree Ongsomwang said over 60% of complaints involved COVID insurance, followed by online shopping cases and health-related products.



The council received more than 8,000 complaints over the past six months, or double the number year-on-year, with the figure potentially reaching as high as 15,000 by the end of 2022.

Saree noted that with so many people now online, there are more scam victims than ever. She therefore stressed the need for immediate action by integrating the databases of all organizations, as this would allow for more rapid and effective responses.







The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) meanwhile reported more than 54,000 complaints filed with the organization, 34,000 of which involved online purchases.

The agency is urging consumers to exercise caution when dealing with online business transactions, especially when it comes to sensitive information.(NNT)

































