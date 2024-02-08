‘Khon Kaen International Jazz Festival’ to stage band from The Netherlands on Feb 13

The ‘Khon Kaen International Jazz Festival 2024’ is happening on February 13, 2024, offering a great night of jazz music. The main event is a concert by The Biggles Big Band Amsterdam, a jazz group from The Netherlands.

The event will be held at Larn Khao Niew at Central Khon Kaen and will run from 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm. There’s no charge for tickets, and seats are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.







The Biggles Big Band is touring Thailand in February 2024, with Khon Kaen being one of their stops alongside Udon Thani, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, and Bangkok. Their performance is a key part of the festival, aiming to bring jazz music to a wider audience.

Organizers said the festival presents a rare opportunity for music enthusiasts to be part of this inclusive music event, urging those wanting to take part in it to grab their seats as soon as possible. (NNT)































