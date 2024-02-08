List of grand Chinese New Year festivals across Thailand

By Pattaya Mail
During the Chinese New Year 2024 period (7-15 February), Thailand expects to welcome 995,000 visitors (+36%) and generate 28.39 billion baht in revenue.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thailand’s biggest Chinese New Year 2024 celebration is being held throughout this month, on Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road. Highlights include:

– From 1 to 29 February (18.00-23.00 hr), lanterns and decorations with the theme of “Celebrating the Golden Year” and the illumination “Tunnel of Golden Dragon” at the Chalermphrakiat Gate;

– From 10 to 12 February, mapping projection show telling the story of Yaowarat’s Thai-Chinese community at Krungsri Bank on Yaowarat Road;

– From 10 to 11 February, cultural exchange performances from China.



Vibrant and colorful festivities are also taking place at other destinations with large Thai-Chinese communities around Thailand:

– From 3 to 14 February, the “108 Miraculous Years of Faith” Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year, in Nakhon Sawan province;

– From 9 to 11 February, the Chinese New Year 2024, in Na Muang, Ratchaburi;

– From 9 to 13 February, Hat Yai Chinese New Year, Songkhla;



– From 10 to 12 February, the “16 Years Miraculous Dragon” Suphan Buri Chinese New Year, at the Dragon Descendants Museum, Suphan Buri;

– From 10 to 11 February, the 21st Chiang Mai Chinatown Festival, Chiang Mai.

