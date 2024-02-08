AOT to upgrade Udon Thani, Buriram, and Krabi airports

The Airports of Thailand (AOT) is set to take over the operation of three regional airports in the third quarter of this year, pending the issuance of public airport certifications by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). The certifications for Udon Thani, Buriram, and Krabi airports, which are being transferred from the Department of Airports, are anticipated to be finalized by mid-year.







AOT Board of Directors Chairman Pol Gen Wisnu Prasatthong-osot said the organization plans to commence development projects at these airports as soon as the certifications are received. AOT has allocated a budget of 10.36 billion baht for the development of these facilities, seeking to enhance their capacity to accommodate more passengers and flights.

The investment breakdown includes 6.4 billion baht for Krabi Airport to increase its passenger capacity to 12 million per year and flight operations to 31 per hour. Udon Thani Airport will see an investment of 3.5 billion baht to expand its capacity to 6.5 million passengers annually and 20 flights per hour. Additionally, 460 million baht will be spent on Buriram Airport to support 2.8 million passengers per year and 25 flights per hour.







AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat noted that the operation of these three airports by AOT will help alleviate the government’s financial responsibilities and enable AOT to enhance the aviation network. This includes launching marketing campaigns in collaboration with nearby airports. Once operational control is granted, AOT will also manage the properties and personnel of these airports, aiming to improve overall airport operations and passenger experiences. (NNT)































