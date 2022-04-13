Thailand eyes relaxation of home quarantine rules starting next month

Starting next month, the home isolation period for high-risk individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 cases is expected to be reduced from a week to five days.

According to Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), the National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) agreed this week to shorten the quarantine period to five days for those who test positive for COVID-19, plus an additional five days for observation and monitoring their health.



Dr Opas said during a media briefing that the decision was made based on information indicating that the Omicron coronavirus variant, which is now the dominant COVID strain in Thailand and many other countries, has a three-day incubation period.

The director-general noted that under current health regulations, those at risk of infection must self-isolate at home for seven days and then observe and monitor their condition for an additional three days. They can move freely during the three-day period but must adhere to strict precautions.







The new quarantine rule will be presented to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for approval following the Songkran festival and will take effect in May if approved.

Dr Opas added, however, that the CCSA will need to reassess the overall situation following Songkran in order to determine whether to proceed with the plan or to step up health measures to prevent more infections. (NNT)

































