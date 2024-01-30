Thailand and Italy to tighten cooperation in all dimensions

At the Government House, H.E. Mr. Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin on occasion of his assumption of the position. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:

The Prime Minister and the Italian Ambassador greeted each other, and commended cordial relations between Thailand and Italy. They recognized strong soft power of the two countries, especially Thai food, and Italian design and creativity, and agreed to forge cooperation in the areas that Thailand and Italy have potentials. The Prime Minister also hoped to lead a Thai delegation to visit Italy in the near future to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation in a tangible manner.







Both parties also discussed issues of mutual interests:

As Italy is a leading European country in the agricultural industry, and Europe’s largest agro producer, the Italian Ambassador informed the Prime Minister that his country is now in need of agricultural laborers, especially Thai laborers who are skillful and hardworking. The Prime Minister expressed Thailand’s readiness to cooperate with Italy in this endeavor for mutual interest.Italy has also great interest in investing in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Last year, the Ambassador led a group of EEC delegation to Rome. The Thai delegation was very welcomed by the Italian counterparts. Italian investors are also keen to learn more about Thailand’s Landbridge project, of which the Prime Minister agreed to provide further detail and policy information. He expressed hope that this information would be beneficial to investment opportunity of the Italian private sector.







Lastly, the Prime Minister called on Italy to endorse Thailand’s negotiation with the European Union on exemption of visa for ordinary Thai passport holders to travel in the Schengen countries in a bid to promote tourism and visit between people of the two countries. Thailand hopes to welcome more Italian visitors and businessmen to the country. (PRD)































