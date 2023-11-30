Justice Ministry reshuffles top officials to strengthen policy execution

The Ministry of Justice has announced a significant restructuring. Pol Maj Suriya Singhakamol is set to move from his current role as the director of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to become the deputy permanent secretary for justice. The change, ratified by the Cabinet on November 28, forms a part of the ministry’s broader strategy to bolster policy execution.

Justice Minister Pol Col Thawee Sodsong elaborated that Pol Maj Suriya’s reassignment follows previous shifts involving two senior officials. He emphasized that Pol Maj Suriya’s rich background in legal and investigative fields makes him an ideal choice for spearheading the ministry’s policy-driven initiatives, especially in increasing the public’s confidence in the judicial system.







Addressing potential concerns, Pol Col Thawee assured that these administrative changes would not impede the DSI’s ongoing case proceedings. He reiterated the ministry’s dedication to effectively handling cases involving prominent figures and conducting comprehensive investigations across Thailand.

The Justice Minister stressed that these new appointments prioritize professional expertise, leadership capabilities, and the greater public good. He also assured that no prejudice or external influences would affect ongoing sensitive cases, including the illegal imports of frozen pork. (NNT)



























