PM Srettha leads environmental crisis meeting in Chiang Mai

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led a meeting in Chiang Mai province on Wednesday (Nov 29), targeting the serious environmental issues of forest fires, smog, and PM 2.5 pollution.

Held at the International Convention and Exhibition Center, the gathering brought together governors from 17 provinces, representatives from the private and public sectors, academia, the Chiang Mai Breath Council, and the We Love Chiang Mai Fund.







The focus was on developing comprehensive strategies to combat these persistent environmental challenges. The Prime Minister stressed the need for a collaborative, multi-faceted approach involving prevention, immediate response, and long-term policy planning.

Key discussions centered around joint efforts between government bodies, communities, and environmental specialists. The meeting also tabled the urgent need for sustainable practices and community involvement in environmental conservation. (NNT)







































