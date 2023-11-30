Thailand gears up for 2026 IMF-World Bank meetings

Thailand has been selected to host the prestigious 2026 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, marking the country’s 2nd time hosting these major global financial conferences since 1991.

The event is expected to attract over 12,000 participants, including global financial leaders from 190 countries. Various public and private sector committees are being formed to ensure comprehensive preparedness for the conferences, which are poised to serve as a vital platform for discussing global economic challenges and fostering collaborative financial and fiscal policies.







Hosting the meetings presents a strategic opportunity for Thailand to enhance its global economic profile, particularly in tourism, and to showcase its cultural richness to a global audience. In conjunction with this event, the Finance Ministry and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) have launched a competition to design promotional and decorative materials that reflect Thai identity and international cooperation. This contest is open until January 14, 2024, with details available online.

Organizers said the successful hosting of these meetings will leave a lasting positive impression on international visitors, promoting Thailand as a top destination for future global events and tourism. (NNT)



























