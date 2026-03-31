Justice Minister inspects Chonburi fuel supply as authorities tighten crackdown on illegal oil smuggling

CHONBURI, Thailand – Minister of Justice Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat has conducted a field visit in Chonburi province to monitor the energy situation and oversee efforts to curb illegal fuel smuggling, as authorities move to address oil prices and strengthen public confidence.

Local officials said Chonburi remains a vital energy hub, with more than 400 fuel stations and five major refineries. Fuel demand had previously reached about 4 million liters per day but has since eased. Inspection teams have been deployed across the province, with authorities reporting no signs of fuel hoarding.

The visit included a review of enforcement operations targeting illegal fuel smuggling by sea. Authorities reported three major arrests since October 2025, with suspects apprehended and legal proceedings completed.

Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon said the visit helped related agencies gather on-the-ground information and identify enforcement gaps, including weaknesses in fuel transport controls. Officials are expected to use the findings to finalize additional measures within the week to address oil prices and disrupt illegal fuel networks. (NNT)



































