Bangkok nightlife raids signal broader sweep across Thai tourist hotspots

PATTAYA, Thailand – Internal Security Operations Command Region 1 (ISOC Region 1), in coordination with multiple agencies, carried out inspections of entertainment venues in the Huai Khwang area on the night of May 14 as part of ongoing nationwide efforts to enforce legal compliance in nightlife and tourism zones. Authorities said similar operations have been intensified in key tourist destinations across Thailand, including Pattaya and other major nightlife hubs, as part of broader measures to prevent illegal activity, ensure licensing compliance, and maintain public order in high-traffic entertainment districts.







The Bangkok operation was conducted under relevant national orders and involved personnel from ISOC Bangkok, military intelligence units, Huai Khwang District Office, Sutthisan Police Station, Immigration Bureau Division 1, the Excise Department Area Office 3, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (Bangkok), and the Department of Employment.

Officials inspected three venues, including SKYLAB BANGKOK, Charis Bar & Restaurant, and a local restaurant in the area. During the inspection, authorities found untaxed alcohol without excise stamps at one establishment, which was seized for legal proceedings under Thai law.

Officials said the joint operations aim to ensure entertainment venues operate within legal frameworks, while also addressing concerns such as crime prevention, human trafficking risks, licensing enforcement, and regulated alcohol sales. All venues reportedly cooperated with authorities, and the operation concluded without incident.

















































