Swedish tourist reports 100,000-baht theft after late-night encounter in Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Swedish tourist filed a police complaint in the early hours of May 15 after allegedly being robbed by a group of transgender individuals inside a condominium room in Pattaya, with losses estimated at more than 100,000 baht. Police were called to a condominium in central Pattaya at around 3:38 a.m. following reports of a theft involving a foreign tourist.







The 67-year-old Swedish tourist told investigators he met two transgender individuals on Walking Street earlier in the night before inviting them back to his condominium room, where they allegedly agreed on a payment of 1,000 baht each. According to police, after arriving at the condo around 2:20 a.m., one of the individuals called two additional friends to the room, bringing the group total to four people. A dispute later broke out inside the room, during which the suspects allegedly took the key to the victim’s safe and stole cash in multiple currencies before fleeing the condominium on two motorcycles.

Authorities said the stolen property included approximately 67,500 baht in Thai currency, 800 euros, 2,000 Swedish kronor, and around 8 million Vietnamese dong, with total losses estimated at roughly 111,400 baht. Pattaya police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to identify and track down the suspects for legal action.

















































