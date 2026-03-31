Thailand moves to ease cost-of-living pressure with price cuts on 1,000+ products amid global energy concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is stepping up efforts to manage rising living costs and energy prices, with plans to reduce the prices of more than 1,000 products amid intensifying global pressures. The measures were discussed at a meeting of the Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East, chaired by National Economic and Social Development Council Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan.

The meeting reviewed developments in the Middle East, where ongoing conflict and attacks on infrastructure are raising concerns over global energy stability. Officials said the situation remains uncertain, prompting closer monitoring and preparation for potential impacts on Thailand’s economy and supply chains.

To improve public access to information, authorities are introducing a centralized online platform for the joint monitoring center that consolidates updates on energy and commodity prices, as well as daily briefings. The government is also revising its communication format to provide clearer, integrated updates from multiple agencies in a single daily briefing.







Domestically, the Ministry of Commerce is preparing measures to ease household expenses, including discounts of up to 50% on more than 1,000 products under the “Thais Help Thais” program. The Blue Flag program is also being expanded to more than 100 locations, with mobile units set to reach remote areas.

Energy officials said fuel supply remains stable despite high demand, supported by the release of about 128 million liters from reserves. At the same time, authorities are stepping up enforcement against illegal fuel smuggling and monitoring security risks, including misinformation and potential spillover effects from the conflict, to maintain stability. (NNT)



































