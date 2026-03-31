Thai Navy says border reinforcements are defensive amid Cambodia tensions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy said recent reinforcements along the Thailand–Cambodia border are defensive steps intended to prevent tensions from escalating. The clarification follows reports alleging that the actions infringed on Cambodian sovereignty.

Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan said the placement of shipping containers and additional barbed wire came after incidents involving provocations and the removal of existing barriers by unidentified individuals. He said the measures were taken to stabilize the situation and reduce the risk of confrontation.

According to the Navy, the reinforcements have been installed only where necessary and remain within Thailand’s existing positions. The actions comply with a bilateral agreement dated December 27, 2025, which requires both countries to maintain current troop placements without advancing into new areas.

The Navy said the measures are based on the principle of self-defense and are not intended to violate Cambodia’s sovereignty, adding that the steps are meant to maintain order along the border and reduce the likelihood of further incidents. (NNT)



































