‘Jim Thompson Farm Tour’ welcomes visitors with ‘Isan Flowers Fest’ theme near Bangkok

The ‘Jim Thompson Farm Tour’ is scheduled for 5 December, 2020, to 3 January, 2021, and this year will feature the theme of ‘Isan Flowers Fest’.







The Jim Thompson Farm Tour takes place each year in the cooler winter season and represents the only time of the year that Jim Thompson Farm is open to visitors.

Tickets for the ‘Jim Thompson Farm Tour 2020 which will be open daily from 09.00 Hrs. to 17.00 Hrs. can be booked online at www.ticketmelon.com/jimthompsonfarm/farmtour2020. Admission on weekdays is 150 Baht for adults / 100 Baht for children / 90 Baht for seniors, and on weekends 180 Baht for adults / 140 Baht for children / 90 Baht for seniors.









Located around 260 km from Bangkok in Pak Thong Chai district of the Northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Jim Thompson Farm was founded in 1988 as a production site for silk cocoons and a mulberry plantation for silkworms.

The annual Jim Thompson Farm Tour was introduced in 2001, as an opportunity for the public to visit the over-600 rai Farm and learn something of its agriculture and the life cycle of silkworms, to stroll through its colorful fields, buy fresh fruits and vegetables, and admire the picturesque scenery.

Jim Thompson Farm also aims to help preserve and convey the cultural heritage of the Northeastern region. The on-site Isan Village features traditional-style houses and various village ceremonies, and folk dances are performed, while sculptures and artwork by local artists are also on show throughout the Farm.

With its theme this year of ‘Isan Flowers Fest’, Jim Thompson Farm is inviting people to come and benefit from the positive energy of its sprawling field of flowers, and to revitalize and get inspired for the coming year at nine ‘check-in spots’ that offer wonderful photographic opportunities. These ‘check-in spots’ feature auspicious meaningful names; such as, Shine Bright Like the Sun (Sunflower Field), Piles of Gold (Pumpkin Patch) and Everyday Joyful Greeting (Seven-colored Flower Yard).











