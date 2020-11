A man who Pattaya police said admitted to a half-dozen handbag thefts was arrested following the latest snatch-and-run in Naklua.







Kerkrit Kanrod, 42, was captured at his home on Soi Nong Maikaen 10 on Nov. 26, a day after he allegedly stole a female motorcyclist’s purse outside Aksorn Suksa School.

Police said Kerkrit, under questioning, admitted to snatching bags six times, using the money for entertainment.

He was charged with theft using a vehicle.