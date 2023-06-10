Japanese data center providers invest 5.5 billion baht in Thailand

Two Japan-based data center providers have made substantial investments totaling $164 million (5.5 billion baht) in Thailand to capitalize on the increasing demand for digital transformation and cloud computing.

According to a report, Telehouse has recently opened its first data center in Thailand with an investment of $74 million, while NTT Global Data Centers Corporation has invested 3 billion baht to develop its largest data center in Thailand, which is set to begin operations in the second half of 2024.







Thailand has become an attractive destination for global cloud and data center providers looking to expand their presence. Companies such as Tencent Cloud, Huawei, NTT, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud have already invested in the country.

Telehouse’s new data center in Bangkok aims to be an internet hub where multiple telecommunication carriers and service providers can interconnect and exchange data traffic domestically and internationally. With over 10 partners, the facility supports the ecosystem of “interconnection” in the data center.







NTT’s investment will result in the development of a significant data center named BKK3. Located in the Amata City Chonburi industrial estate on the Eastern Economic Corridor, BKK3 will provide a maximum IT capacity of 12 megawatts across approximately 4,000 square meters of IT space. The infrastructure will cater to hyperscalers and enterprises, contributing to Thailand’s digital economy growth.

The new data centers are also part of NTT Group’s “Green Innovation” vision, focusing on achieving net-zero emissions by 2040. They will adopt sustainable practices and green energy to support Thailand’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. (NNT)















