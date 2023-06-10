Pattaya community learns the secrets of making Thai pastries

In an effort to provide opportunities for aspiring pastry professionals, the Khao Noi Bakery shop opened its doors to host a training project on June 8. The generous gesture allowed participants to apply the knowledge they gained and set the stage for their future careers.

Under the guidance of an expert traditional Thai pastry chef, attendees were introduced to the intricacies of making Thai pastries. The trainer’s expertise and insights aimed to equip the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue a profession in the field of pastry making.







The training project, organized by the Skill Development Institute 3 of Chonburi province, attracted a specific target group, including local residents of the Khao Noi community and neighboring areas, as well as students from local schools.

For those interested in learning how to make pastries and who wish to participate in future training programs, inquiries can be made at the Khao Noi community office, located at Soi Sukhumvit 73.















