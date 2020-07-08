Thailand logs 2 more COVID-19-infected returnees, no local cases for 44 days

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported two more patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) who were Thai returnees.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul said the two new cases imported the disease and the country remained free of local COVID-19 infection for 44 days. There was not a new death case over the past 24 hours.







According to her, the two new cases are returnees who stayed in state quarantine facilities.

One of them is a male worker aged 31. He returned to Thailand on June 23 and was quarantined in Bangkok. He tested positive for the disease only on his second test on July 5 while showing no symptoms. Six other people returning on the same plane were also infected with the disease.

The other new case is a male religious teacher aged 39 years old. He arrived in Thailand on June 24 and was quarantined in Chonburi province. He also tested positive for COVID-19 on his second test on July 5 while being asymptomatic. Four other people on his plane also contracted the disease.

Total cases rose to 3,197. Of them, 3,074 recovered and were released from hospitals and 65 remained at hospitals. The death toll stood still at 58. (TNA)











