Israeli President extends condolences to families of Thai victims of conflict

According to the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the Israeli President expressed condolences to the families of the two Thai workers killed in the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Tanee Sangrat, MFA Spokesman, said that President Reuven Rivlin spoke with Ruenrat Sae-li and Orathai Kongmarueng, spouses of the two workers Weerawat Karunborirak and Sikarin Sangumram respectively. The two laborers were killed during a violent incident in the country on May 18th.







Earlier, the MFA dispatched officials to visit the two families and assist them in speaking with the Israeli President.

According to the Thai MFA, President Rivlin expressed his heartfelt condolences and best wishes to the two workers’ families and all Thai citizens. He emphasized that Thailand has always been a good friend of Israel, while promising that the Israeli authorities will work with the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv to send the bodies of the two Thai nationals and provide compensation in accordance with Israeli law.







Tanee urged all Thais in Israel to closely monitor the latest developments in the conflict and to strictly adhere to Israeli law, adding that those in need of assistance should contact the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv.























