Pattaya businesses cook up free meals for vaccination staff

Vaccinating people is hungry work. Thankfully the medical workers inoculating people against Covid-19 this week have been fed by Pattaya businesses.

The Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, Pattaya Restaurant Club and Cafe and Bistro Club arranged for member businesses to set up a cafeteria at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium May 20-21 to feed the 150 doctors, nurses and administrative staff on hand to vaccinate residents of Pattaya, Nongprue, Huay Yai, Banglamung, and Takhiantia.







The chefs cooked up three meals a day for everyone who started working at 7 a.m. and didn’t finish until after 4:30 p.m. All the meals were free and included desserts, coffee, tea and snacks.

Nurse Oratai Onsomboon from Banglamung Hospital said she was very thankful for the donated meals, which allowed medical personnel to focus on their work without becoming hungry and fatigued. The food was good, too, she said.

The stadium was organized with 14 vaccination stations. Odd- and even-numbered stations alternated break times, so the jabs never stopped for two days, she said.



































