Visas for 6 foreigners revoked as investigation into Pattaya police shooting continues

Immigration police revoked visas for six foreigners arrested during a raid on a Chinese online gambling in which two police officers were shot.

The four Chinese nationals and two Burmese grabbed up May 19 at a luxury home in Huay Yai were being held at Banglamung Police Station May 22 until they could be transferred to the Immigration Detention Center in Bangkok.







The alleged mastermind of the online gambling racket and shooter of the officers, Zhang Yang, 35, is behind bars at Pattaya Remand Prison in Nong Plalai. He faces multiple weapons and attempted murder charges.

Zhang allegedly opened fire with a modified automatic rifle, shooting Pol. Capt. Panthep Sriboonnak in the stomach, shoulder and chest. He remains in serious condition after two surgeries. Pol. Sr. Sgt. Maj. Kreeta Thipnet was shot in the leg and is stable and recovering in the hospital.







The investigation into the incident continues, with more charges expected to be brought against Zhang, but the fallout from the botched raid is already being felt.

Provincial Police Region 2 officials on May 22 ordered the disbandment of the Combatting Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration task force, which planned the near-fatal operation, sending its members back to the various units and stations they were on loan from.



















