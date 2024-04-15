Israel-Iran conflict affects 28,000 Thais; no reported injuries so far

Thai nationals in Israel are currently under advisement to follow local safety protocols due to ongoing missile and drone attacks from Iran. Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke made clear the importance of adhering to guidelines set by Israeli authorities, which include limiting gatherings and adhering to safety measures in combat zones.

These protocols are in place until the evening of April 15th, and Israel’s airspace remains closed with a suspension of flights.







The situation affects approximately 28,000 Thais residing in Israel, with no reported injuries or direct impacts so far. Both the Thai embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran are actively monitoring the situation, maintaining communication with Thai communities, and preparing to assist as needed.

Amidst this escalating conflict, various Thai officials have voiced concerns and preparations. The Energy Minister noted that Thai energy agencies are watching the conflict for potential impacts on energy prices. The Thai National Shippers’ Council also expressed concern over the effects on exports to the region, especially if maritime routes in the Red Sea are disrupted. (NNT)































