Flights to Israel return to Bangkok amid airspace closure

Immigration authorities at Suvarnabhumi Airport responded to an unexpected turn of events when two Israel-bound flights were forced to return to Thailand early Sunday morning (Apr 14). The closures of airspace over Iraq, Israel, and Jordan, triggered by escalating military actions in the region, led to the diversion of the flights.

El Al Israel Airlines flight LY82 from Suvarnabhumi to Tel Aviv and flight LY88 from Phuket to Tel Aviv, carrying 275 and 290 passengers, landed back in Bangkok at 5.20 a.m. and 5.50 a.m., respectively.







Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, the airport’s immigration police commander, said under normal circumstances, passengers would be required to remain within the airport premises due to their passports already being stamped for departure. However, in light of the circumstances and considering the needs of the elderly and small children, the Immigration Bureau has decided to allow these individuals to stay at nearby accommodations arranged and supervised by the airlines.

Passengers have also been given the option to remain at the airport if they prefer to keep their passports and avoid the hassle of undergoing the immigration process again once new flights are scheduled. (NNT)







































