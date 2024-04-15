Prime Minister of New Zealand to visit Thailand April 16-18

Christopher Luxon, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, will pay an official visit to Thailand as a guest of the Thai government from 16 to 18 April 2024, upon an invitation of Srettha Thavisin, the Prime Minister of Thailand.

During the visit, the two leaders will have a bilateral meeting, where cooperation in the areas of mutual interest will be discussed. The prime ministers will witness the signing of agreements between the relevant agencies of the two countries.







This visit will be the first official visit to Thailand by a New Zealand Prime Minister in 11 years. It will also provide an opportunity for both countries to deepen mutual cooperation in all areas, particularly in defense and security, the economy, clean energy, innovation, education, and culture. (RPD)































