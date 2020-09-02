Israel exempts Thai travelers from quarantine upon arrival

Israel has included Thailand in the list of “green countries”, which exempts Thai travelers from being quarantined upon arrival.







Thai embassy in Tel Aviv reported the announcement of the Israeli government that added Thailand and eight other countries on the list of green countries on Aug 31, said Natapanu Nopakun, deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

It means that Thai workers in the farming sector and foreigners, arriving from Thailand are exempted from 14-day quarantine, the deputy spokesman said.







Other travelers, who stay in the green countries 14 days prior to their trips to Israel are also allowed to skip mandatory quarantine.

Israel put 21 countries on the list two weeks ago. The inclusion makes 30 countries on the list in total.

Australian, Taiwan, Singapore, Italy, Denmark and England are among 30 green countries.

Meanwhile, 187 countries were classified as a red zone. Travelers from the red zone are subject to self-quarantine requirement. (TNA)











