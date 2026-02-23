ISOC Region 4 reports breakthroughs in southern border security investigations

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command has reported significant progress in ongoing investigations related to recent security incidents in the Southern Border Provinces.

According to spokesperson Yuthanam Petchmuang, authorities have advanced coordinated legal and forensic procedures following the January 11 incidents across Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, as well as a separate case in Narathiwat on February 10. Investigations have identified multiple individuals involved, with evidence gathered through systematic forensic examination and intelligence operations.







At this stage of the investigation, the authorities have detained suspects, secured confessions, and issued additional arrest warrants based on verified evidence. Several individuals are now undergoing formal legal proceedings, while coordinated operations remain underway to ensure all responsible parties are brought to justice.

ISOC Region 4 reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, strengthening public safety, and maintaining stability in the Southern Border Provinces through integrated security and legal measures. (NNT)



































