PRD Chief reviews upper south operations, outlines digital-first communication push in Surat Thani

SURAT THANI, Thailand – Public Relations Department Director-General Sudruetai Lertkasem visited Surat Thani on February 22, to review PRD agency operations in seven upper southern provinces.

Accompanied by Deputy Directors-General Pornpitak Maensiri and Supapong Chaolan, the Director-General was welcomed at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) Surat Thani station by Region 5 Director Teerapong Petcharat and Provincial Public Relations Officer Sophon Kiemkarn. The inspection included the Surat Thani Provincial Public Relations Office, NBT Surat Thani, and Radio Thailand Surat Thani.







The visit focused on reviewing progress in government communication policies and addressing operational challenges. The Director-General highlighted a three-part strategy to enhance public sector communications.

Under the personnel strategy, management will prioritize staffing based on urgent agency needs and boost morale by providing clear career paths and professional incentives.

For the mission strategy, agencies are directed to adapt to technological changes by expanding their presence on digital platforms and online markets to reach a wider audience.



Regarding the budget, the PRD remains committed to providing support to ensure administrative efficiency and maximize benefits to the civil service.

The Director-General concluded by encouraging staff to continue serving as the main channel for fostering understanding between the government and the public, thereby strengthening the image of the organization and the nation. (NNT)



































