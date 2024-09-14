‘ISDS Reform from the Perspectives of Developing Countries’ during AALCO Meeting

BANGKOK, Thailand – Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs organised a side event on the topic of “ISDS Reform from the Perspectives of Developing Countries” during the 62nd Annual Session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) on 12 September. The event provided an opportunity for participants to understand the latest developments on the ISDS Reform from practitioners and academics, including Thailand’s role in promoting the establishment of an Advisory Centre on International Investment Dispute Resolution.



In this occasion, this event was also a platform for Thailand to inform the participants that Thailand will be a host of Advisory Centre Operationalization Meeting (AC OP meeting), to be held during 2-4 December 2024 to discuss operationalisation issues of the Advisory Centre as well as its interest in hosting the Advisory Centre in Bangkok.

Thailand has been an advocate for Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) Reform under the UNCITRAL Working Group III, where it plays an active and constructive role, especially with regard to the establishment of an Advisory Centre on International Investment Dispute Resolution. (MFA)



























































