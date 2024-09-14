Bangkok, nearby provinces told to prepare for rising water levels from Chao Phraya Dam discharge

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Irrigation Department has announced plans to increase water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam from 1,500 to 1,700 cubic meters per second, warning 11 provinces along the Chao Phraya River to prepare for rising water levels. The water level is expected to rise by up to 50 centimeters above current levels, September 14.



Deputy Director-General Dech Lekwichai, acting on behalf of the Director-General, issued the official warning (Notice No. 7/2567) to governors of 11 provinces: Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok. Authorities and residents, particularly those living along both sides of the Chao Phraya and Noi Rivers, are urged to stay alert and closely monitor the situation.







The increase in water discharge is based on forecasts that, between September 12 and the following week, water flow at the Nakhon Sawan measuring station will reach approximately 1,500-1,600 cubic meters per second. An additional 300 cubic meters per second is expected from tributaries, resulting in a total flow of 1,900 cubic meters per second upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat Province. To manage this, the discharge rate downstream will be increased, causing water levels in low-lying areas outside flood embankments, including Khlong Phongpheng in Ang Thong, Khlong Bang Ban in Ayutthaya, and several areas in Sena District and Phak Hai District, to rise by 20-50 centimeters.







Flooding Hits Local Health Center in Ayutthaya

In Ayutthaya’s Bang Ban District, the Wat Taku Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital has been flooded after water from the Noi River overflowed its banks. The hospital’s ground floor and surrounding areas have been submerged, prompting staff to move medical equipment, documents, and essential items to higher floors. A 1.5-meter temporary barrier is being erected to prevent further flooding, and staff are working to remove excess water. Hospital personnel are currently using temporary bridges to access the building. (TNA)

































