Interior Ministry warns against firing of guns into the air during New Year’s celebrations

The Ministry of Interior has issued a public warning against the firing of guns into the air during New Year’s and other celebrations, emphasizing the need for public safety and adherence to the law.

Following instructions from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, strict controls on firearms are now being enforced, including the prohibition of carrying firearms outside of homes.







The move, as explained by Permanent Secretary for Interior Suttipong Juljarern, is part of a broader initiative to combat illegal activities and ensure safety during the holiday season.

All law enforcement units have been tasked with specifically targeting the practice of celebratory gunfire, which has historically led to accidents and fatalities. Officials said such actions, while traditional, are illegal and pose a significant risk to public safety.

Revelers are urged to celebrate responsibly, keeping community well-being in mind. (NNT)

































