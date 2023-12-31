Air pollution persists in Bangkok amid New Year

Despite reduced traffic during the New Year holiday, Bangkok continues to struggle with air pollution, with 16 of its 50 districts falling into the red zone for serious health impacts on Friday (Dec 29).

Data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) revealed PM2.5 dust levels exceeding 75 microgrammes per cubic meter (g/m3) in these districts. Bangkok Yai recorded the highest level at 87.8, closely followed by Don Muang and Laksi, with readings of 87.5 and 86.9, respectively. Other severely impacted areas include Thon Buri, Klong San, and Samphanthawong.







The remaining 34 districts in Bangkok are classified in the orange zone, indicating that pollution levels are starting to affect health. The situation extends beyond Bangkok, with neighboring provinces Samut Sakhon and Nonthaburi also experiencing high pollution levels, recording 82.4 and 76.5, respectively.

This seasonal increase in pollution is often attributed to crop-burning practices, especially during the winter months. The Cabinet approved incentives totaling 8 billion baht earlier this month, aimed at encouraging sugarcane farmers to harvest without burning the residue in an effort to reduce the environmental impact. (NNT)





























