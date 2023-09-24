Thai PM meets with UN Secretary General

At the UN Headquarters, New York City, U.S.A., Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin had a meeting with H.E. Mr. António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations during his attendance at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







UN Secretary General congratulated the Prime Minister for his assumption of the position, and commended his constructive statement delivered at the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit (Thailand was 1 of the 38 member states selected to deliver statement at the event). He also expressed appreciation toward Thailand’s cooperation and support, and stressed the importance of Thailand as regional UN hub.

The Prime Minister was pleased with cordial relations between Thailand and UN, and would like to further forge cooperation in the areas of mutual interest, i.e., sustainable development, environmental challenges, Green Finance Green bond, and world’s lasting peace. (PRD)













