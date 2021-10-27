Insurance technologies and new products feature on Thailand Online Fair

With customers’ interest in insurance products booming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Office of Insurance Commission has launched Thailand’s first online fair featuring insurance technologies and new products, while providing a platform for businesses to meet and discuss.







The Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) kicked off Thailand InsurTech Fair 2021, the country’s first-ever fair on insurance technology held in a virtual format. The online-only event features products from some 70 leading insurance firms in Thailand with up to 35% discounts, along with sessions and presentations from insurance technology experts, giving customers the information they need to decide on the policies that best suit their needs.



The event enables firms within the insurance industry to update the latest trends and meet with investors for business matching with insurance tech firms and startups from across the world.

Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said insurance firms have been supporting the government’s policy on agricultural risk management, by offering insurance packages for damages to rice and maize. With these packages, farmers are able to claim their compensation faster with the help of satellite images that show the actual damage done to their crops.







Mr. Arkhom said insurance businesses now need to adapt toward changes in digital technologies and the aging society, and start offering insurance policies that cover public infrastructure and suit the bio-economy goals.

The OIC Secretary-General Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn said the OIC expects this virtual event will attract more than 50,000 participants, kick start technology implementation in the insurance business, and help position Thailand as the ASEAN hub for insurance technology.

Interested people can sign up at www.tif2021.com The event is now live for registered participants from now until 30 October. (NNT)



























