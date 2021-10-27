Pattaya students willing to be vaccinated get first Covid-19 jab

Nearly all Pattaya area students willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have had their first jabs, Banglamung District’s health chief said.

Public Health Department Director Kitti Boonrattananet said Oct. 26 that Banglamung Hospital reported that 95 percent of those registered for Covid-19 vaccinations have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.







Not all students or their parents want the vaccine, but a majority of area students ages 12-18 complied.

Just like all students didn’t get jabs, not all teenagers are in school, even in 2021. Those who don’t attend school can still get vaccinated by contacting the district public health office, Kitti said.

Teens transferring into the area can get a jab from their new school, he added.

































