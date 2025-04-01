Inspection reveals 13 out of 28 steel samples from collapsed building in Bangkok did not meet standards

BANGKOK, Thailand – An inspection of 28 steel samples from the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building, which fell due to an earthquake on March 28, found that 13 pieces did not meet industrial standards, while 15 were compliant. However, officials have not yet confirmed whether substandard steel was the primary cause of the collapse, stating that multiple factors must be considered.

Thitiphat Chotidechachainan, head of the working group under the Minister of Industry, alongside officials from the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand, the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI), the Engineering Institute of Thailand, and the National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC), announced the findings after a thorough five-hour examination.







The non-compliant steel samples—sized 20mm and 32mm—originated from the same company, which had already been ordered to shut down in December 2024 for selling substandard steel. Officials will conduct further tests to determine if the steel used in the construction was produced after the company’s closure. If illegal distribution is confirmed, legal action will follow.

Despite the findings, authorities stress that the investigation is ongoing, and structural failure could be attributed to various factors beyond the quality of the steel. (TNA)



























