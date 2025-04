BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on April 1 that the Cabinet has acknowledged a measure to reduce electricity costs for consumers from May to August 2025.

The Ministry of Energy proposed the initiative to ease the financial burden on the public, setting the electricity tariff at no more than 3.99 baht per unit during the specified period. Notably, this reduction will be implemented without government subsidies. (TNA)