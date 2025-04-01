Prime Minister welcomes Thai-British F1 driver Alex Albon, supports Thailand’s bid to host motorsports

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Alex Albon Ansusinha, the Thai-British Formula 1 driver for Williams Racing, to commend his achievements and reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to motorsports. The meeting, held at Government House, highlighted Albon’s role in representing Thailand on the global stage and inspiring young Thai motorsport enthusiasts.

Albon expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and support from the Thai government, emphasizing his pride in competing under the Thai flag. He also extended his encouragement to Thai citizens affected by the recent earthquake.







During the discussion, the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s ambition to position Thailand as a future host of a Formula 1 Grand Prix, seeing Albon’s success as a key opportunity to boost national interest in motorsports. She emphasized that international sporting events like F1 could enhance Thailand’s global image and provide young Thai athletes with greater exposure to world-class competition.

The meeting concluded with the Prime Minister extending her best wishes to Albon for his upcoming races, hoping his journey would continue to inspire the next generation of Thai racers. (PRD)



























