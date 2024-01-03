Industry Ministry implements Euro 5 standards for automotive industry

The Ministry of Industry on Monday enforced Euro 5 standards for small-sized diesel engine vehicles, and large vehicles, including pick-up trucks, buses, and trucks, both gasoline and diesel-powered.

According to Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul, the move aims to address air pollution issues, particularly fine particulate matter PM2.5, and long-term environmental problems. It also sets to enhance the competitiveness of Thai manufacturers and maintain environmental balance.







The Minister has directed the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) to prepare and facilitate the licensing process for manufacturers in line with the enforcement timeline of the standards. This is to ensure confidence in Thai manufacturers and bolster investor trust in Thailand’s automotive industry.







The TISI said that it has prepared to assist manufacturers in obtaining licenses according to Euro 5 standards. It has been accepting applications for factory quality control system assessments and requests for automotive product testing services through the E-license system since February 8th, 2023.

From February to December of last year, there were about 50 license applications for the E-license from 25 companies, including the likes of Toyota, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, and BMW. (NNT)





























