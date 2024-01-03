Earthquake in Japan claims at least 57 lives; hotline issued for impacted Thais

The death toll from a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Japan’s Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture has reportedly risen to at least 57. The quake, which occurred on Monday afternoon (Jan 1), resulted in the collapse of buildings and raised tsunami warnings across Japan’s western coast and as far as eastern Russia.

According to public broadcaster NHK, Japan’s Meteorological Agency has lifted all tsunami advisories, but access to the northern part of the Noto Peninsula remains limited more than 24 hours after the quake. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said efforts are underway to mobilize transport by land, air, and sea to transfer goods, supplies, and personnel.







In Wajima city, one of the worst-hit areas, early aerial surveys revealed large fires and smoke engulfing streets with destroyed buildings. Approximately 200 buildings are believed to have burned down in the popular tourist area of Asaichi Street in Wajima, and 25 buildings, including houses, have collapsed with potential people trapped inside.

The quake led to the suspension of bullet train services, stranding nearly 1,400 passengers for about 11 hours. 45,700 households in Ishikawa have also been left without power.

For Thai nationals impacted by the disaster, assistance is available through the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo via their hotline at +8190-4435-7812. (NNT)







































