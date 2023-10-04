Charter referendum panel to meet next week

The panel to draft a referendum on amending the charter is scheduled to convene its first meeting on October 10 before engaging with all sectors, with expectations of concluding discussions by the end of the year.

Phumtham Wechayachai, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, who serves as the chairman of the panel tasked with studying the direction of constitutional amendments, announced progress in the efforts to amend the constitution.







He emphasized that the principles of constitutional amendments would not touch on Chapters 1-2 and royal prerogatives. In addition, these amendments are aimed at increasing democracy and are planned to be completed within the government’s four-year term, along with the necessary legislative changes to accommodate the upcoming elections.







Furthermore, the committee has outlined its working methods, including meetings with various professional groups, inviting business leaders, politicians, and those affected by undemocratic measures to provide comprehensive input.

The panel chairman stated the panel is trying to identify and address any points of contention, aiming to move the country forward as much as possible. (TNA)













