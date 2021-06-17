Importer of Chinese-made Sinopharm will pay 1 million baht for Thai and foreigner death case

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has announced that anyone suffering side-effects after receiving the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm will receive 30,000 baht, to cover medical expenses, and one million baht for those who die or are left comatose.

According to the academy, to be eligible for the compensation you must be a Thai national or an expatriate who has lived in the country for more than nine months and not be over 99 years old.







The insurance will only cover medical expenses incurred within 90 days of the vaccination, but it will not be paid out until the illness or death has been verified to be a direct result of the jab. The insurance coverage will start from the vaccination date and will last for one year.

The CRA opened registration for corporate customers on June 14. As of June 15, 10,011 organizations had applied for Sinopharm jabs for a total of 3,660,616 staff. Registration will close on June 18 at 4pm. (NNT)



















