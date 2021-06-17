‘Sandbox’ model anticipated in Pattaya, Bangkok, Chiang Mai if healthy in Phuket

Tourism Ministry has proposed that the ‘sandbox’ model be expanded to Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Krabi (including the Phi Phi islands), Buri Ram, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani (Samui Island), Phang Nga, Phetchaburi (Cha Am) and Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin) if it is successful in Phuket, said CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan.







The CCSA will consider the proposal to extend the ‘sandbox’ scheme at its meeting on Friday.

Meanwhile, she said the CCSA sub-committee has asked the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to revise the COVID-19 control plan, proposed for its Phuket tourism ‘sandbox’ program, due to kick off on July 1.







Dr. Apisamai said the sub-committee is concerned about public understanding of the tourism program’s COVID-19 safety measures, which may still worry many people as to what action will be taken in the event of new infections. So the province has agreed to improve public understanding about the COVID-19 safety measures, which will be implemented when the Phuket tourism ‘sandbox’ program begins. (NNT)

























