Immigration Bureau extends visa amnesty for stranded foreigners in Thailand

The Royal Thai Government has extended visa amnesty for foreigners, who are unable to leave Thailand due to the country’s COVID-19 control measures, until 31 October, 2020.







This makes the fourth extension of the policy, which first took effect from 26 March to 30 April, 2020. The second extension was from 1 May until 31 July, 2020, and the third extension from 1 August to 26 September, 2020.









The Royal Thai Government cited the COVID-19 pandemic remained severe in several countries, and the number of new cases globally continued to rise. International travel restrictions – land, water and air – are still in place in several countries. This affects foreigners stranded in Thailand due to limited international travel.

Foreigners are advised to contact the Immigration Bureau for an extension and make a notification of residence.

For more information, please contact the Immigration Bureau Hot Line 1178, or visit the website https://www.immigration.go.th/en/.











