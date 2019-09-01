Illicit massage parlor busted in sting operation

Police received a tipoff that the Thong Dang Thai traditional massage parlor on Central Road was offering sexual services to clients and that they employed underage girls to satisfy their customers’ needs.

The sting operation was conducted by officers from the Center for the Protection of Children, Women and Family and the Anti Human Trafficking division of the Royal Thai Police on August 22.

The plan was to photocopy Thai currency as evidence which would be used to pay the mamasan Dang Tanthong, 51, for the special service.

The rates for the sexual services was 500 baht for manually satisfying the client to 2000 baht for the full course. The room rent for the sexual activities cost an extra 800 baht including condoms.

Having made the deal, two 17-year-old teenagers, Miss Nan (alias) and Miss Nok (alias) were chosen to service the undercover cops.

The ‘clients’ paid 4800 baht to the mamasan and entered the rooms with the underage girls. At the right moment the cops signaled their colleagues waiting nearby who stormed into the massage and arrested Dang Tanthong, 51.

The officers also found another 17-year-old girl working in the premises.

The underage girls were sent to the Baan Banglamung Children and Women Protection Foundation home for their protection and care.

Dang Tanthong was placed into custody and would face serious charges including 1. Human trafficking, by illegally exploiting for prostitution or unlawfully exploiting for other kinds of sexual services, 2. Providing, deceiving or leading children to engage in prostitution, with or without their consent, 3. To supply others’ sexual demands by engaging, deceiving or leading to indecent actions by providing children between the ages of 15 and 18 with or without their consent, 4. Forcing, inducing, promoting, or allowing children to have improper behaviors or causing children to have behaviors which are at risk of committing offenses, and 5. Operating business for health (Thai traditional massage) without a permit.