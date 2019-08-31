Hotel, tourism staff on show at hospitality expo

The Dusit Thani Pattaya resort recently hosted the THA Pattaya Hospitality Show 2019, an annual event which aims to showcase the talents of those involved in the hospitality sector on the Eastern Seaboard.

The expo, organized by the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Region and the Tourism Authority of Thailand, was held for 3 days from August 20-22 and saw hotel representatives and hospitality students from colleges across the region take part in a variety of tourism and hotel themed challenges. Daytime activities were held at the Dusit Thani Pattaya resort while the night sessions took place at the nearby Terminal 21 shopping mall.

Hotel and hospitality staff representatives were put through their paces in a variety of disciplines, including cookery art, flower arranging, a bartender contest, accommodation service contest, spa massage competition, fruit carving and more.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh was present at the closing ceremony and remarked that one of Pattaya’s many charms is the high standard of the service providers working in the tourism and hospitality industry. He said they acted as a shop window for the city and a mouthpiece to inform tourists of the many attractions in the area.

All category award winners and runners-up at this year’s event received 10,000, 8,000 and 5,000 baht in prize money respectively.